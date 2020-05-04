PM Narendra Modi worried about people spreading deadly viruses like terrorism & fake news amid COVID 19

PM Narendra Modi at NAM Summit: Even as the world fights #COVID19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has another of his firsts today as he attended the summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) nations today. And at the summit, our honourable PM went on to highlight an important concerned about everything that has been going in order to harbour communal differences with extremists and propaganda. He went on to say, "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries."

Apart from expressing his concern around the ongoing issues that have been affecting the nation, he also highlighted how as a country, we continue to remain concerned for other nations and that if and when a vaccine or a remedy is ready, it would be provided to the international community. He further said, "Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines."

Among another things, he went on to talk about the democratic credentials of India and said how during this crisis, "we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. Indian civilization sees whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries."

He added, "COVID-19 has shown us the limitation of existing international system. In the post COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world."

