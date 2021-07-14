PM Narendra Modi's reply after PV Sindhu confesses to not eating ice cream before Tokyo Olympics goes viral

PM Narendra Modi interacted with all the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes before they headed for the Tokyo Olympics. On a lighter note, he offered to eat ice cream with PV Sindhu after she got back.

As you already know, the Tokyo Olympics are all set to begin from 23 July to 8 August 2021. Indian athletes are in full swing to participate in the Olympics, and before they headed for it, PM Narendra Modi interacted with all of them. One of the athletes the PM interacted with was PV Sindhu, India's biggest medal hope this year. But what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Sindhu was asked about her liking for an Ice cream by the PM.

Yes! You heard that right. PM Modi wanted to know if Sindhu likes eating Ice cream? Well, her response to this question was that she doesn't eat ice cream as much as she is preparing for big competitions. "We had to control a little as I am preparing for the Olympics. I don't eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said. But, it was Narendra Modi's reaction to this answer that is winning hearts. On a lighter note, the PM said that he would try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo.

"If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice cream with you," PM Modi said. This is such a cute gesture, isn't it? Who wouldn't want to eat ice cream with the PM?

Well, PV Sindhu was delighted to speak to PM Narendra Modi before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our PM Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support, and we hope to make you proud at the Olympics".

