Police busts sex racket in Thane apartment; 2 actresses rescued and 3 arrested

According to media reports, one of the rescued actresses has worked in the South Indian film industry.

In a shocking turn of events, a sex racket being operated in a residential building in Thane’s Panchpakhadi area was exposed by the cops. This happened after the Thane crime branch conducted a raid on Wednesday based on a tip-off. According to the report published in The Times of India, the cops had rescued two actresses, one of which has worked in the South Indian film industry, and three people were arrested in connection with the racket during the raid.

Reportedly, after the cops got a tip-off about the sex racket, a decoy customer was sent to the apartment who had fixed Rs 3.60 lakh for both the victims. The three people arrested by the cops have been identified as Sunil alias Vishal Uttamchand Jain (42), Hasina Khalid Memon (45), and Sweety Chada (47) who happened to be the owner of the apartment. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had lured the ladies into the racket by offering them a whopping amount to overcome the financial crisis they faced due to the COVID 19 induced lockdown.

The TOI report also mentioned that Vishal Uttamchand Jain and Hasina Khalid Memon used to act as a broker and used to look out for potential customers for trade. Reportedly, a case has been registered in the Naupada police station and the cops are investigating the matter. The police is also investigating if there are other people involved in the racket apart from the accused.

