Police personnel saves boy from being hit by a train; Leaves Twitterati impressed

The quick response of police personnel saved a teenage boy’s life in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Vitthalwadi railway station on March 23, when a boy jumped onto the railway track just before a train’s arrival. The police personnel jumped on the railway track and pushed him away seconds before an express train crossed.

In a video shared by ANI, the teenager is seen standing on the edge of the railway platform and he jumped onto the track as soon as he saw the train arriving. The policeman who was standing on the platform saw the boy and quickly jumped to rescue him. And just within seconds, the train arrived and crossed the spote. “Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy’s life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district,” read the caption of the ANI tweet.

Take a look:

The quick response of the police officer has been praised by netizens all over social media. “Give that #police man a medal and appropriate reward! Thank you #MaharashtraPolice,” said a social media user. “That’s humane….. basic instinct….. live and let live ….. but quick thinking and action ….. that’s rare ….. bravo …… salute the courage…..,” commented a netizen. Some even questioned the boy for taking the step. “The teenager should be questioned on why he did this; was it for social media, or did he have some issues, if so should be provided with help. But first and foremost, super job by the policeman on duty, putting his own life in danger for the teenager,” commented another user.

Take a look:

