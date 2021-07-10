UP Police’s innovative post encourages tourists to follow COVID 19 guidelines: Mask Up

UP Police reminds tourists about their 'travel companion' in the latest post on Twitter.

The Indian government has started lifting restrictions as the country is gradually witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases. As the government announced ease in travel restrictions, people took to the streets. In the last few days, famous hill stations like Mussoorie, Manali, Shimla and Kullu witnessed an influx of tourists. In the last few days, photos and videos of overcrowded hill towns have gone viral. Well, it may be good news for hoteliers and a relief to the citizens, but COVID-19 is far from over.

As the authorities continue their efforts to make people vigilant amid the ongoing pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with an innovative idea. Their latest post on Twitter reminded tourists of their ‘travel companion’ --THE MASK, and encouraged them to follow proper COVID-19 protocols while exploring tourist destinations. Highlighting the importance of wearing a mask, the law enforcement agency tweeted, “A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends (sic).”

Take a look:

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations ! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

As more footage surfaced on the internet highlighting the carelessness of people, UP Police along with the tweet shared a creative image that spelled out ‘MASK’ using the first letters of tourist destinations. With M for Manali, A for Agra, S for Shimla and K for Kullu. UP Police carefully mentioned the popular tourist places where a major crowd was reported in the past few days.

On Saturday, India reported over 42,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1,206 deaths, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read: Old man in Hyderabad pedals to help people in need during COVID 19 pandemic; Proves age is no bar for humanity

Credits :UP Police Twitter

Share your comment ×