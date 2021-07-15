UP Police smartly raises importance of social distancing and wearing masks via Twitter, netizens impressed

  1. Home
The Uttar Pradesh police in their recent tweet highlighted the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines amidst the ongoing pandemic. They urged people to don masks and maintain social distancing in a unique way.
The Uttar Pradesh police have now used a smart social media technique to highlight the importance of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the past few months, India has recorded the sharpest growth of new COVID-19 cases, leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases in the country. While the Maharashtra government has imposed strict lockdown in the state, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the country. 

Strict actions are taken against those who have been found flouting the protocols. Amidst this, the Uttar Pradesh Police force has used a new tactic to encourage people to stay at home and wear masks while being outside. The tweet shared this afternoon, showcases confirming important ‘friend requests’ that might help curb the spread of the deadly contagious virus. The ‘friend request’ list includes ‘wearing masks, getting vaccinated, using hand sanitiser frequently’ among others. It is one of their quirky ways to link modern ways, that would appeal people easily.

While sharing the tweet, the official page of UP police articulated, “A ‘friend request’ which should be confirmed immediately to prevent #COVID19 from befriending you”. Within just a few hours, the post has garnered umpteen likes on the micro-blogging site. Netizens are hailing this UP Police’s initiative as ‘amazing’ and ‘correct’.

