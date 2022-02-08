UP Police warn against wood smuggling in filmy 'Pushpa' style; Netizens left in splits

Uttar Pradesh police have amazed netizens by the way they are dealing with and warning against crime in the state. This time, following the trend of Allu Arjun’s recent movie ‘Pushpa’, the police on its Twitter account wickedly tweeted a warning to beware of wood smugglers in Pushpa style. Netizens thus praised and loved the techniques. Previously also the state police introduced such warnings to curb crime. Well, the latest one has gone viral on social media. Allu Arjun's statrrer ‘Pushpa’ is already going viral and people are making a lot of videos on its songs.

Taking reference from the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, the UP Police tweeted a short clip announcing the arrest of wood smugglers from the state’s Saharanpur district. The video starts with a shot of Allu Arjun, who plays the role of a wood smuggler in the movie. The actor is seen saying “Pusha Raj, mai jhukega nahi”. To this, the law enforcement agency responds, “Police sun ke mamu samjha hai kya? UP police hai mai”. In the next clip, they informed that two smugglers have been arrested and seized over 11,050 kgs of smuggled wood estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh.

The video is captioned, “Maal milega aur Pushpa bhi milega #PushingPushpaBehindBars”. As soon as the video is shared netizens started commenting.

Take a look here:

One of the users wrote, “@Uppolice knows how to troll in real. Police also watched Pushpa. Now real-life Pushpa from Saharanpur is behind the bars. Jai ho.” Another wrote, “Sir, gaadi nahi paltega kya??”

