Prajakta Koli wins Daytime Emmy Award for her documentary ‘Creators for Change’, thanks Michelle Obama

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli along with Liza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba won the trophy at Daytime Emmy Awards for the ‘Creators For Change' documentary.

‘Creators For Change’ a documentary that is available on YouTube recently won the Daytime Emmy Awards. The YouTube Originals documentary shows Prajakta Koli, Liza Koshy, and Thembe Mahlaba in talks with the former First Lady of the USA, Michelle Obama. Prajakta Koli is India’s renowned YouTuber who was surprised to hear that she won the award for her documentary. Prajakta got to express her views and opinions on a global platform for which she thanked Michelle Obama for giving her such an opportunity.

"I am going to take some time to process this. But so grateful for having to wake up to find out that our 'Creators For Change documentary' won a Daytime Emmy. So much love to YouTube for constantly giving creators like me a global platform to have effective conversations," Prajakta said in a statement. The YouTuber stated how grateful she is to Mrs. Obama for letting her be a part of such a wonderful project and sent her love to Liza and Thembe.

The documentary focused on grown-up girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia sharing their stories of overcoming obstacles to seek their education. The concept of the documentary won the creator's award for Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special.

MostlySane was launched in 2015 and since then, Prajakta has delivered worth watching content frequently. Prajakta is now working on a film in addition to providing content for YouTube. She made her Netflix debut last year with the series 'Mismatched,' in which she co-starred with Rohit Saraf. She will next be featured in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' a Bollywood film co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

