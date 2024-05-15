Prakash Kapde death: Sachin Tendulkar's security guard dies after shooting himself with service gun

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to suicide.

According to reports, Prakash Kapde, a 39-year-old jawan from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), died by suicide allegedly with his service weapon by shooting himself in the neck at his home in Jamner town.

He is attached to the security detail of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. This happened early today, and it has come as a big shock to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Preliminary investigations underway

The Jamner Police Station Senior Police Inspector Kiran Shinde said they were yet to establish why Kapde would have decided on this level of desperation.

Until a full investigation is carried out, an initial indication suggests a personal issue may be relevant here. Nonetheless, authorities have not determined what actions were taken for now.

Path to answers

Kapde's body was sent for post-mortem while police filed an accidental death report for further action in their probe process. Additionally, due to Kapde's role in VVIP security, SRPF shall initiate an independent investigation into the same matter.

This sad event is also a wake-up call about mental health issues and support services that are essential, particularly among highly demanding professions.

As mourners gather to bid farewell to Prakash Kapde, there are ongoing attempts aiming at unraveling how he ended up dying so young and stopping other such incidents from happening again.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Similarly, if you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.

