President Kovind’s Republic Day eve address: COVID vaccination, Freedom fighters, CDS Bipin Rawat & more

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on eve of the 73rd Republic Day. During his speech, the President lauded the ongoing vaccination drive against the COVID-19 as part of the country's efforts to battle the pandemic. “I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to the challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives," he said.

President Kovind urged the citizens to not lower their guards and follow the guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to mitigate the spread. He then added the time of social distancing has brought us close to each other. Appreciating the medical staff, President Kovind said that doctors, nurses, and paramedics have worked long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients.

Further, he urged citizens to recall the freedom fighters who displayed courage. “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day”.

“Two days ago, on 23rd January all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us,” said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the nation, the President also remembered the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu late last year in December along with his wife and 12 other defence personnel.

He even hailed the inclusion of women in the armed forces.

