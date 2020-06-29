Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 4 pm on June 30

India has been bravely fighting the Coronavirus pandemic since the past few months. In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the citizens on June 30 again.

The entire nation has been observing lockdown right from 24th March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it has been extended more than the decided period for reasons that are quite obvious as of now. There has been a tremendous spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for some time that has forced the government authorities to impose strict rules and regulations including the indefinite lockdown. India is currently observing a new phase called ‘Unlock 1’ owing to some relaxations.

In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tomorrow i.e. June 30, 2020, at 4 pm. This piece of news has been announced on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s office. It was earlier announced during the statement issued for Unlock 1 that its second phase will begin in July and certain important decisions including the reopening of educational institutions will be taken by the government authorities during the same.

Prime Minister narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi’s address also comes amid the ongoing tensions happening between India and China post the violent face-off that happened a few days back at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The Prime Minister had earlier lauded the Indian Army for giving a befitting response to the Chinese troops. Not only that but he also spoke about the localization of trade in one of his earlier speeches amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

