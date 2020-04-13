Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation tomorrow at 10 AM over lockdown extension

As the coronavirus cases in India are inching towards 10,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation once again tomorrow.

It’s been over three weeks since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21 day lockdown in India. The lockdown was imposed in order to curtail the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the country which has infected 9200 along with claiming over three hundred lives. And while the 21 day lockdown is coming to an end tomorrow, PM Modi is all set to address the nation once again tomorrow at 10 am over the coronavirus lockdown and is likely to extend it further as a precautionary measure.

According to media reports, the lockdown extension will be a key aspect of PM Modi’s speech tomorrow. To note, PM Modi has been holding a meeting with the state Chief Ministers for some days as they have been mulling over the idea of extending the ongoing lockdown across the country as it is the only effective way to curtail the effect of COVID 19. However, PM Modi is expected to announce the measures to restart the economy. The announcement was made by PMO on micro-blogging site Twitter, which tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.”

Take a look at PMO’s tweet on PM Modi’s address to the nation:

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 as the state has recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amrinder Singh had imposed a statewide curfew in the state till the end of this month to battle the highly transmissible virus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More