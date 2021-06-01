  1. Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said the health and safety of students must be made a priority.
Mumbai
The Central government, on Tuesday, decided to scrap the Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam for the year 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter handle to announce the same and said the decision has been taken after extensive consultations. PM Modi tweeted, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

According to an official government release, PM Modi directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. As per India TV, the release said, “In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

Check out PM Modi's tweet below:

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students want to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Soon after this, #cbseboardexams has been trending on Twitter with netizens celebrating the decision with hilarious memes. Many users also hailed PM Modi’s decision for giving health and safety of students utmost importance.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Board Exams cancelled: Students share some of the funniest memes on social media

