Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shivaji Park for last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar: PICS

The funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has started at Shivaji Park. She will be given full state honour. Preparations are already underway where the legendary singer will be cremated. She succumbed to post Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning and was 92. Thousands of police personnel and civic staff were seen posted at Shivaji Park for the cremation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other political leaders has also arrived at the ground to pay tribute to the iconic singer.

PM had tweeted, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.” Maharashtra Chief Minister also paid tribute to the iconic singer. Other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan along with his daughter were also seen at the ground.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the legendary singer.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that the last time, a cremation was done at the iconic Shivaji Park ground was when Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray passed away in November 2012. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted in Marathi, “लता दिदींच्या जाण्यानं एका स्वर युगाचा अंत झाला, एक महान पर्व संपले. आमच्यावरचा मातृतुल्य आशीर्वाद हरपला, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.”

