Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges netizens to take lockdown seriously after few of them violate Janta Curfew

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across the globe. The virus that originated in China's Wuhan city has now spread worldwide like wildfire. After taking Italy, France, the United States, and other countries into its clutches, the Coronavirus scare has begun to haunt India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the netizens last week in order to educate them about the gravity of the issue. He advised the citizens to stay indoors and follow the guidelines given by the WHO. 80 districts in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other metropolitan towns are on complete lockdown as Coronavirus cases in India have risen up to 315, taking up the death toll to 7.

In his interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to gather in the balconies of their respective homes on March 22, 2020, at 5 pm in the evening and clap their hands, beat drums, blow conch shells and cheer for the team of doctors, nurses, police, and others who are working on field day and night to fight the Coronavirus. He also imposed a Janta curfew across the nation which required people to stay within their homes and refrained them from going out. However, a few people completely did opposite to what was expected of them which urged Prime Minister Modi to address them once again via his Twitter handle.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Yesterday, on March 22, where netizens were expected to stay within their homes and cheer for the doctors, police, etc on duty as a sign of respect and gratitude towards them, a few of them completely violated the purpose of the Janta Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While many people displayed their unity with the sounds of conch shells and claps echoing through their balconies and terraces, some others carelessly stepped out of their houses and formed large groups to do the same. Reports of violation came from many places such as Hyderabad, Punjab and other cities. Many were found forming big groups as they danced on the roads and ranted "Go Corona, Go". Many others were found beating drums as they gathered in huge numbers.

Most of the citizens acted responsibly and followed the Janta curfew but the other chunk failed to do so which made Prime Minister Modi take to his Twitter handle where he once again reminded the citizens to take the lockdown seriously and follow the instructions. He urged them to be safe and protect their families and also requested the government officials to enforce law and rules upon citizens.

