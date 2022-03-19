Prisoners of Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh celebrate Holi with staff; WATCH

The festival of colors, Holi was being celebrated on March 18 across the nation. The festival is fun to celebrate with near and dear ones. On the auspicious occasion, a beautiful sight was witnessed when the prisoners and staff of Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh came together to celebrate the festival. ANI shared a video on their Twitter handle, “Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of jail staff and prisoners celebrating #Holi2022 together at Indore Central Jail, today.” In the video, jail staff and prisoners were seen dancing and playing with colors.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, locals in Baramulla joined Indian Army jawans to enjoy the festival with them. “Locals of Boniyar, Baramulla district dance and celebrate Holi with Indian Army jawans in remote areas of the district in Jammu and Kashmir,” ANI shared in a tweet.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation on Holi. He wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad. Holi - the festival of colours, marks the onset of spring season, bringing joy and zeal in our lives. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the festival greetings to the nation. "Wishing you all a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi on his official Twitter handle.

