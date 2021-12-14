Professor Neena Gupta wins Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians; Here are lesser known facts about her

In what came as a proud moment for the entire nation, professor Neena Gupta has been awarded the 2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries. For the uninitiated, Neena also happens to be a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata and he had won the award for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. To note, she is the fourth Indian mathematician and the third woman to win this prestigious award which is jointly given by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (Trieste, Italy), International Mathematical Union (IMU) and the department of science and technology, the Government of India.

It is worth mentioning, the Ramanujan prize is awarded annually to an eminent mathematician who is less than 45 years of age for the outstanding research which helped in developing the country. According to a statement by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ramanujan prize committee had praised Neena Gupta stated that her work “impressive algebraic skill and inventiveness”. Needless to say, Neena is over the moon with her achievement. Here’s everything you want to know about her: