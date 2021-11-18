To promote tourism, hot air balloon festival starts in Varanasi to mark Dev Deepavali, filling sky with colors

Having a look at your city from a top angle can always be a mesmerizing experience. The enthralling view that you get when you are in the air can match no other experience. Well, when we say in air, we do not meat flight experience here, we mean the hot air balloon experience. Today, the skies of the spiritual city of Varanasi was filled with colourful hot air balloons as there was a hot air balloon festival organized by the Uttar Pradesh government to give an impetus to tourism. The three-day festival held during Dev Deepawali commenced on November 17 this year.

ANI took to their Twitter handle to share videos of several families getting in the hot air balloon and waiting in excitement for the balloon to take them high in the air. As the hot air balloon took off, the kids could be heard howling in awe and thrill. The hot air balloons of several colours flying in the sky are making Varanasi look so colourful and exciting. The hot air balloons passing through the dim blue sky turn spectacular adding vigour to the festival. Sharing this video on their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “A three-day hot air balloon show began in Varanasi yesterday in a bid to boost tourism, ahead of Dev Deepawali.”

Watch the pictures & video here:

#WATCH | A three-day hot air balloon show began in Varanasi yesterday in a bid to boost tourism, ahead of Dev Deepawali. pic.twitter.com/wG9IFbxHNB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 18, 2021

Even UP Tourism took to their Twitter handle to tweet, “#Varanasi is though referred as a heavenly city; however, getting its picturesque aerial sight is the subject of great excitement! #VaranasiBalloonFestival is here to satiate ones’ curiosity. Experience surreal glimpses of Kashi from 17 to 19 Nov’21.”

