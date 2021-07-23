‘Proud’ wife Dhanashree Verma pens romantic birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal; Says ‘You have a big heart’

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal turned a year older on Friday, July 23. On the special occasion, his ‘proud’ wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, took to her Instagram to extend a sweet birthday wish for him. Showing love and appreciation, the Oye Hoye music video fame praised her husband for always being ‘kind’ and ‘polite’. As Yuzvendra is away from home serving the Indian cricket squad in Sri Lanka, his wife shared a bunch of cute selfies that has created a massive buzz online.

While sharing the post, Dhanashree wrote, “When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal. You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level. What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable. You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23. Happy birthday”.

Take a look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9) In the pictures shared by her, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who tied the knot back in December 2020, can be seen sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them. While in one photo, they are seated next to each other, in another Dhanashree leans on Yuzvendra embracing him sideways. When the photo caught the attention of the cricketer, he instantly responded to it thanking his ‘wifey’. Moreover, the post also amassed a thunderous response from Yuzendra’s fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in an intimate ceremony at Gurugram. Dhanashree is a Mumbai based Choreographer, Youtuber and Dentist. She even owns her own dance company. Reportedly, love brew between the two, when the cricketer approached Verma to learn dance.

ALSO READ| VIRAL: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma gets grooving on Shahid Kapoor's song; Netizens love it