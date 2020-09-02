  1. Home
PUBG BANNED by Government of India along with 118 mobile apps which pose threat to integrity of the country

118 Chinese apps along with the popular app PUBG have been banned from India as announced by the Government of India just a few minutes ago. Scroll down to see the full list.
38900 reads Mumbai
PUBG BANNED by Government of India along with 118 mobile apps which pose threat to integrity of the country
This just in: The Indian Government has just blocked 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order. The 118 apps include some popular apps like PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work, WeChat and more. 

 

The news was announced just a few minutes ago and contains a list of the 118 apps that are banned in the country from now on. 

While some fans backed support behind this decision by saying “China has been killing Indian soldiers, has occupied 1000sq km of Indian land.

Modi Ji does not take China's name but shows his bravery by banning TikTok, and now bans #PUBG,” some contested the government’s decision by leaving comments like: “At least China has produced apps which can be banned by India. India the so-called software powerhouse sadly has not produced any app which is used internationally. Our software professionals have not produced anything worthwhile. So much for being vocal for local.”

 

What do you think of this decision by the government? Let us know in the comment below.

 

ALSO READ: TikTok & 59 other Chinese apps banned by the government amid growing border disputes in Ladakh

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

