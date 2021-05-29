Pulwama Martyr Major Dhoundiyal's wife Nitika Kaul pays a tribute to him as she joins the Indian Army; WATCH

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal sacrificed his life in service to the nation in the Pulwama attack in 2019. His wife, Nitika Kaul went ahead and joined the Indian Army to serve the country. Her stars were pipped by Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi.

Saturday began on a proud note for Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife Nitika Kaul and her entire family as she joined the Indian Army to serve the nation. Donning the Indian Army uniform, Nitika was seen at the passing out parade ceremony at Officers Training Academy in Chennai where her stars were pipped by none other than Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi himself. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal sacrificed his life back in 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

He was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his sacrifice for the nation. On Saturday, the video from the passing out parade was shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence's Twitter handle. In the video, we can see Nitika Kaul getting stars pipped on her shoulders from Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi. He is also seen interacting with her at the ceremony. In another video shared by ANI from the passing out parade, Nitika is seen expressing her thoughts post the ceremony. She is seen saying, "I've experienced same journey he has been through. I believe he's always going to be part of my life."

Take a look at the videos:

#WATCH | ....I've experienced same journey he has been through. I believe he's always going to be part of my life: Nitika Kaul, wife of Maj Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life in 2019 Pulwama attack, at passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai pic.twitter.com/7cLRlsp39c — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, Twitter started reacting to the same. A user wrote, "Proudly saluting Nitikaji, the wife of brave martyr of Pulwama 2019 , Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal ji for joining as a @adgpi. what a befitting tribute to the late husband. truly inspirational story." Another user wrote, "So very very proud of Nitika - congratulations. May you have a long, satisfying and very fruitful tenure. Am so very proud of the organisation, the one and only Indian Army."

As per a report in Times Now, Major Dhoundiyal was married for just 9 months before he laid down his life in service to the country during the Pulwama Attack. Reportedly, his wife Nitika decided to join the army after his demise and in just 6 months post his martyrdom, she cleared the SSC exam and SSB interview too. On May 29, 2021, she officially joined the Indian Army as Lieutenant Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal.

Also Read|A couple from Tamil Nadu provides meals to homeless and specially abled students in second wave of COVID 19

Share your comment ×