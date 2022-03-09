Pune based cake artist wins 2 world records for creating the biggest icing structure weighing 100kgs; PIC

It is not every day that you win yourself a place in the World Book Of Records, London. But an Indian cake artist from Pune has done it and made us all proud. Prachi Dhabal Deb, an internationally award-winning cake artist from Pune has made a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure and got her name into the World Book of Records, London. Prachi won yet another title. The second record is for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures.

Prachi took to her Instagram handle to share this news with everyone. She shared two pictures of her posing with the cake and holding her titles. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “Oh my god! Overwhelmed with all the love on this one!! Thanks so so much everybody!! Well i do have news to share that I made into the World Book Of Records London. For not just one but TWO World Record Titles!!!! Biggest Royal Icing Structure with the dimensions 6 Feet 4 inches Length, 4 feet 6 inches Height and 3 feet 5 inches width & weight 100 kgs.

She further wrote, “The second record is for Maximum number of Vegan Royal Icing Structures. Apart from this, Deb won another title too: The second record is for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. She shared the news on Instagram, and said that she was overwhelmed for winning “not just one but two world record titles”. In her caption, she also went on to outline the dimensions of the “biggest royal icing structure”.

The World Book of Records states that Deb is “known for making maximum number of egg-free, vegan royal icing structures meticulously piped by hand”, and adds that she can be “called the queen of royal icing and her designs would justify the same”.

