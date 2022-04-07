Pune family holds grand homecoming ceremony, brings newborn daughter in a helicopter; WATCH

Several old stereotypes still prevail in our country including craving a son over a daughter. There are many out there who still wish to have a son. But today a need from Pune surfaced online and created a buzz online.

A family broke all the stereotypes by arranging a grand homecoming ceremony and bringing home their newborn daughter in a helicopter. According to a report by ANI, the newborn named Rajlaxmi was born on January 22 at her mother’s place in Bhosari and the family booked a chopper to get the infant to her home in Shelgaon in Khed. The proud father Vishal Zarekar, an advocate by profession, said that they didn't have a girl child in the entire family thus they wanted to make a special arrangement for her welcome. The family apparently spent over Rs 1 lakh on the chopper.

Sharing a video, ANI quoted Zarekar who said, “We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh.”

Take a look:

Soon, netizens rushed to social media and hailed the family’s gesture. One of them wrote, “Very lovely, it's always our elders become astonishingly overwhelmed in the arrival of a girl child. It's a great example and message to our society. God bless all and the lovely blessed child,” another one commented, “Great motivation story; nice to see Indian families celebrating the birth of a girl child!!”

