Pune girl falls into 60-foot gorge while taking selfie; Details on how she was rescued and more inside

Nasreen Amir Qureshi, a 29-year-old Pune woman, was involved in a frightening accident at Borane Ghat in Maharashtra on Saturday. While trying to take a selfie, she fell into a 60-foot-deep gorge, as per India Today. The incident occurred during heavy rainfall, which caused local waterfalls, including Thoseghar to overflow.

Nasreen, who lives in Warje, Pune, was visiting the popular Thoseghar waterfall with her friends when the accident happened. The region has been severely impacted by recent heavy rains, making the area around Borane Ghat and the waterfalls especially dangerous.

Nasreen became disoriented while taking the selfie and fell into the gorge. The fall was serious, but thankfully, local residents and the Home Guard jumped into action. They were able to rescue her from the deep gorge and transport her to a private hospital in Satara. Nasreen's condition remains critical, and she is undergoing medical treatment.

The heavy rains have had a significant impact on the area, causing many waterfalls to overflow. District Collector Jitendra Dudi had previously ordered the closure of tourist attractions and waterfalls from August 2 to 4 to prevent such incidents.

Despite these precautions, the allure of the natural beauty continues to entice visitors, some of whom, like Nasreen, take risks that can result in dangerous situations.

Borane Ghat, located in Maharashtra, is a picturesque and popular destination known for its natural beauty. It is located in the Satara district and boasts dramatic landscapes such as deep gorges and lush greenery that draw a large number of visitors.

The region's heavy rainfall often adds to its charm, causing local waterfalls to overflow and creating breathtaking views. However, these conditions can make the area dangerous, particularly for those unfamiliar with the terrain.

Despite its allure, the rugged landscape and frequent rains require visitors to exercise caution, as accidents are common in such breathtaking but treacherous environments.

