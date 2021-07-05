  1. Home
Pune police use iconic Gangs of Wasseypur meme to alert people against cybercrime

The meme is taken from the scene when Sardar Khan is trying to find his car keys to save his son who had gotten shot.
Anurag Kashyap,Pune police,Gangs of Wasseypur Pune police use iconic Gangs of Wasseypur meme to alert people against cybercrime
Bollywood has always entertained the audiences a lot and also sent out public awareness messages. Pune police, well known for their witty tweets, has shared a meme that is inspired by Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs of Wasseypur. As with all their tweets, this one too contains an important message presented hilariously. They have used the meme to alert people against cybercrime. They have shared a tweet on their official Twitter handle. The meme has left people in splits. 

The tweet reads, “Cyber Victim to #Fraudster after paying advance for a Scooty listed on OLX/Quikr at 'Half the Price”. The meme is inspired by the scene where Sardar Khan, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is looking for his car keys after his son gets shot. As being unable to find the car keys, Khan gets angry and asks ‘Where is the key’? As soon as the police shared the tweet, people were quick enough to reply to it.

One of the users wrote, “Yes.. Olx seems to be frauder hub.. some strict guideline should be clearly posted on site so others users should be aware.. Like some animation.. Dont scan code, never pay advance, dont belive on any ids etc.. Ppl need awareness!”

Check the tweet here:

The film was released in two series. In the first part, the film featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Anurita Jha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Also Read: Triggered by tourists thronging Himachal Pradesh, Twitterati flood memes; Worry about 3rd wave of COVID 19

