Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi saves some goals as he plays hockey with young players in Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi recently made his way to the international hockey stadium in Mohali and took everyone by surprise. He met and interacted with young hockey players and saved some goals with former India hockey players as he put on a goalkeeper's kit.

The 58-year-old impressed the former hockey India players as they took a shot and CM Channi managed to save them quite effortlessly. Former Indian hockey goal-keeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal complimented CM Channi's reflexes and said, "Channi sahab stopped the balls with ease."

CM Channi himself took to Twitter to share a couple of images from the field. He tweeted, "At the University Level, I was a handball player. Felt great while playing with these Young Players at the Hockey Stadium today. These Youngsters are Future of Hockey and I am Fascinated by their love for the game."

Ex-India keeper Dadhwal told PTI it was a surprise visit of the chief minister to the stadium. "He met players there and looking at their enthusiasm, he told them that he will also try his hands at the game," he said.

Take a look at CM Channi's post below:

At the University Level, I was a handball player. Felt great while playing with these Young Players at the Hockey Stadium today. These Youngsters are Future of Hockey and I am Fascinated by their love for the game. pic.twitter.com/DpjTUeT2AV — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 30, 2021

Dadhwal added, "His visit was a motivation to the young players as the chief minister met them and also practised the game with them," adding that it was an unforgettable experience for them.

