Punjab cop asking women to make men do the household chores amid Coronavirus lockdown gets hailed on Twitter

A video of a cop from Punjab urging women to make men work at home and do the household chores during the Coronavirus lockdown has been doing the rounds and well, it sure has received a heads up on Twitter.

The internet is a funny place to be at and one can never get enough of all that is there, available online. However, if there is something that works apart from people trolling each other is when someone does something exceptional, something that many, feel is the need of the hour. And well, here comes a man from Punjab, and not just any man, but a Punjab cop whose video has been doing the rounds, courtesy his suggestion amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

The cop gets talking on how the PM, as well as the CM''s of different states, have been talking about the diseases that Coronavirus is and so, he requested all the women that if men are finding it difficult to be home because they are bored, they must put them to work and get their homes cleaned, make them wash the clothes, and added, 'Ghar di safai hoegi, coronavirus di safai hoegi, naley inna di v safai hoegi.' And well, it did not take Twitterverse a lot of time to hail him for what he said, because c'mon, why not? He also added how the men can also learn to cook food so that they can do it even when the females aren't there and also made sure to highlight how they will be taken care of if they come outside.

And, here is what Twitter has to say about the Punjab cop's suggestion to keep men home amid the Coronavirus lockdown:

This Punjab cop telling women to put men to work at home during #lockdownindia wins the Internet. Go home yo!!! pic.twitter.com/kwHtBPMuit — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 27, 2020

A public service message by #Punjab Police in India. pic.twitter.com/1m0CpBO9JB — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 26, 2020

Only way out to keep them busy and motivated..

Bring cleanliness also...

Take care of their health and fitness...

Moreover they won't have any time left to quarrel.....

Innovative Approach.... — Rajesh Khanna (@rajeshk1609) March 27, 2020

For all the wives who are finding their husbands complaining about being locked down, hear this out and strongly follow the advice :)#IndiaFightsCorona #keepbusy — ChimesRadio (@ChimesRadio) March 28, 2020

Well, at this point in time, anything that keeps people home seems like a good idea, and this idea here is a brilliant one. What do you think about it? Drop in your comments right here.

