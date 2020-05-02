Punjab Cop Harjeet Singh, whose hand was cut off, gets a hero’s welcome after he returns home; WATCH

Punjab Police officer Harjeet Singh, who was severely injured in an attack during the lockdown, has been discharged post a successful surgery.

The ongoing lockdown has emerged as the need of the hour given the rapidly increasing COVID 19 cases in India. While doctors have been our soldiers in white saving every life they can, our khaki vardi officers have been serving the nation selflessly in protecting the aam janta during the lockdown. However, in a shocking incident, Punjab police’s Harjeet Singh was severely injured as he tried imposing the lockdown. In fact, the lockdown violators have attacked the police and ended up chopping off his hand.

While the incident went viral Singh emerged as a super cop was showered with all the love and prayers from citizens across the world. And as per the recent reports, Harjeet Singh has undergone successful surgery and has returned home. In fact, the super cop has received a hero’s welcome after he returned to the hospital. A video of Singh’s grand welcome has gone viral on social media wherein he was escorted by his colleagues. In the video, the police tune was played as Harjeet’s car entered the lane. And the moment the super cop disembarked his car, the neighbours were seen showering flower petals as they gave him a red carpet welcome.

Take a look at Harjeet Singh’s welcome video:

Meanwhile, Singh is overwhelmed with all the adulation coming his way. "I am thankful to everyone across the country for their wishes and secondly to the Punjab Police and the medical staff here for what they have done for me. They have done so much for me that I might not be able to do the same for my family,” Harjeet was quote saying.

