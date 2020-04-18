Punjab Police surprises a baby with cake on his first birthday amid lockdown & their gesture is winning hearts

The ongoing lockdown in India to combat the outbreak of coronavirus has created a sense of anxiety across the nation. After all, everyone is tensed about the rapidly increasing of COVID 19 in the country. Amid this crisis situation, birthday celebrations have become a turned into a cheerless and sombre occasion as everyone is stuck inside their home and can’t step out to party. However, birthday turned out to be a rather most exciting occasion for a one year old child in Mansa district of Punjab who got the most unexpected surprise on his first birthday.

While the baby name Maira was celebrating her first birthday, she got a special surprise from Punjab Police official who paid a visit to the little girl along with a cake. In a video going viral on social media, five officials of Punjab Police wearing masks and gloves were seen parking their vehicle in front of a house. As soon as the birthday girl came out with her parents, the cops were seen singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song with the little girl. Needless to say, the birthday girl’s parents were quite surprised by this gesture of the cops.

Ever since the video has surfaced, it has been breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In fact, the netizens have been hailing the Punjab Police’s kind gesture in this time of crisis. “WOW !!! Impressive Step. In bahaduron ke dilon mei pyar aur Sewa kaise koot koot ke bhari hui hai,” a Twitter user commented.

Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz #PunjabFightsCorona #Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansa pic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020

