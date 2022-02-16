Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who hit headlines during farmers’ protest, dies in road accident: Report

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on February 15 near Sonipat in Haryana. The accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza. According to Haryana Police, his car was rammed into a standing truck at the Expressway. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has extended his condolences over the actor's demise. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”

For those unaware, Deep Sidhu’s name had popped during the violence that occurred at the Red Fort amid the farmers' tractor rally. He got arrested in February last year and was granted bail in April, 2021. Other Punjabi celebrities including Ammy Virk, Ranjit Bawa, and others mourned his sudden and unfortunate death. Taking to Twitter, Ammy Virk wrote, “Waheguru Waheguru Waheguru. Last weak phone aaya c veere da v apa film plan kariye... main kea veere jaldi milda tuhanu, main aje punjab to bahar aaan... mil eee ni hoya yar... hikkk daaaaaah ke naaal khada c veeer mere ...Waheguru charna ch niwaas bakhshan.” Ranjit Bawa shared a photo with the late actor to express his sadness and wrote, “RIP Deep Sidhu veer.”

Deep Sidhu had started his acting career in the year 2015 with the film Ramata Jogi. His second movie Jora Das Nambria was a huge hit and was released in the year 2018.

