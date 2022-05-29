Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa village

A piece of shocking news is coming in from Jawaharke village of Mansa district. Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead. The singer had joined Congress right before the Punjab elections. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

It was only last month that Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song Scapegoat. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song. For the unversed, Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

Talking about the withdrawal of security, it is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn. Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.

