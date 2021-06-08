Punjabi singer Jazzy B’s Twitter account withheld in India on government request

Jazzy B has been one of the Punjabi singers who has been actively sharing his disappointment towards the farm laws in India and has extended support to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Renowned Punjabi singer Jazzy B found his way to the headlines recently after his Twitter account was blocked in India. According to media reports, his account was blocked along with three other accounts on the Indian government’s request on Sunday. For the uninitiated, Jazzy B had been actively sharing posts on his Twitter handle in favour of the farmers protesting against the government’s newly imposed farm. laws. In fact, he has also joined the protests on the borders of the national capital several times.

To note, Jazzy B’s along with other three accounts have been geo-restricts in India. This means that these accounts have been withheld in India; however, they can be accessed from outside the country. Talking about restricting the accounts, Twitter said in a statement, “When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law. If the content violates Twitter's rules the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only. In all cases, we notify the account holder directly so they're aware that we've received a legal order pertaining to the account. We notify the user(s) by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available.”

Interestingly, this geo-restriction of accounts came at a time when Twitter has been asked to comply with new rules for social media firms, which according to the micro blogging site might be a potential threat to freedom of expression. Meanwhile, the company has demanded more time to comply with the new rules.

Also Read: A toddler goes 'Oh Ho' to the tunes of Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and it'll ward off your lockdown woes; WATCH

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×