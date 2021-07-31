PV Sindhu loses in women's single in Olympics Semi Finals; Gears up for Bronze medal match tomorrow

The Tokyo Olympics have kick-started, and every Indian is excited to see our athletes win big in it. Some of the Indian athletes have already made us proud by winning medals in their respective sport. But, the game is not over yet. Everyone had high hopes from reigning world champion PV Sindhu, who unfortunately lost the semifinals of women's singles after facing world number 1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei. It definitely was a little disheartening for Sindhu and for her fans, but the race is still on, and she will now be competing for the bronze medal tomorrow.

PV Sindhu lost 18-21, 11-21 to Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinal. Sindhu will face China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze-medal match tomorrow. Tzu Ying is currently ranked first in the BWF women's singles world ranking. On the other hand, Sindhu is placed seventh on the BWF leaderboard. Sindhu had reached the semis by defeating world no 5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Friday.

PV Sindhu was the lone Indian in the fray in badminton after men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Every Indian is looking forward to the match tomorrow and is hoping for PV Sindhu to win. Sindhu had earlier won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and made us proud.

