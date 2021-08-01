PV Sindhu wins Bronze For India; Becomes 1st Indian woman to win 2 Olympic Medals

History has been created at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. All eyes were on PV Sindhu today as she was competing for the bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao. Sindhu won the match and has become the first Indian woman ever to win two individual Olympic medals. This indeed is a very proud moment for Indian's, and everyone is sharing their excitement on their Social Media.

PV Sindhu lost against Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal match yesterday. Although everyone was disheartened by this defeat, Sindhu's win today has filled every Indian with Pride. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the winner. Modi Ji tweeted, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020."

Take a look:

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Sindhu won India's second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal with a silver in women's 49kg weightlifting on July 24, the first official day of action at the Games. The Indian lifted a total of 202kg to finish second to China's Hou Zhihui, who won the gold with an Olympic record total of 210 kgs. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also assured India of a third guaranteed medal by making it through to the semifinals.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu loses in women's single in Olympics Semi Finals; Gears up for Bronze medal match tomorrow