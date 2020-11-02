PV Sindhu's 'I Retire' post sends shockwaves among her fans; Here's the truth behind it

PV Sindhu has cleared the air on her 'I retire’ post. The Olympic silver-medallist has revealed that she is not retiring from the game but from ‘fear and negativity’ around COVID 19.

Fans of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu can now heave a sigh of relief as she is not retiring from the game. The 25-year-old Rio Olympic silver-medallist left everyone shocked by posting the word “I retire” in her recent post on her social media. She took to her Twitter handle and stunned her fans by writing that the “Denmark Open was the final straw” and hinted that she has decided to bid adieu, but not to the game. In the note following the ‘I Retire’ post, she has revealed that she is not retiring from the game and rather wants to draw everyone's attention towards the fight against substandard hygiene amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She wanted to retire from ‘the fear of COVID and negativity.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, PV Sindhu posted a lengthy statement, saying that despite missing out on Denmark Open 2020, she is not retiring from the game. She will be returning for Asia open. She wrote, “I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I’, writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s understandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too.”

Calling the COVID 19 pandemic an ‘eye-opener, Sindhu said, “This pandemic has been an eye opener for me, I could train hard to fight the toughest opponent. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix. It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw.”

Check Out PV Sindhu Post:

Hinting that she is not retiring from the game but rather wanted people to focus on following the guidelines to tackle the coronavirus, she wrote, “Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, the uncertainty, I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the known.” Her statement further read as, “Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus. We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down.” She had reportedly taken a ‘break’ from the national camp for Olympic hopefuls to focus on nutrition and recovery. For the unversed, the World Champion has sent shock waves with this cryptic post on her social media.

