Radhe Maa makes a donation of Rs 10 lakh to PM Cares fund, Baba Ramdev contributes Rs 25 crore too

The PM Cares relief fund has been receiving more support from people who have the means to do so and Radhe Maa and Baba Ramdev have joined in too.

The Coronavirus crisis has, in fact, brought about everyone together and while we fight this pandemic together, everyone has been doing their bit to extend their support and do the best they can. The CM's of states as well as honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have all set up relief funds where people can donate to help fight this pandemic, and everyone has been trying to do what they can.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many others have made generous contributions to the fund. And now, Godwoman Radhe Maa has announced a donation of Rs. 10 lakhs to PM Cares fund through Radhe Maa Charitable Society, while Baba Ramdev too, has made a generous contribution of Rs. 25 crores. Everyone has made sue to do what they can and so, this contribution, matters just as much.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, in his video message today morning, made another appeal to the citizens to light diyas, candles, torch, etc, on the 5th of April and 9 in the night for 9 minutes. In his last speech, he had made an announcement about the 21-day lockdown situation in order to fight the virus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

