Raghav Chadha: Exploring background, occupation, and other details about the AAP politician

Raghav Chadha is a well-known Indian politician and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson. He was born to a Punjabi family on November 16, 1988, in Delhi, India as per One India. Chadha's father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker.

Raghav Chadha’s education and career

Raghav Chadha completed his schooling at Delhi Public School (R.K. Puram) and subsequently attended the National Law University (NLU) in Delhi for his higher education. He received a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in 2009, followed by a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the same institution.

Chadha began working as a lawyer in the Delhi High Court after finishing his education. According to One India, he also practiced in the Supreme Court of India and other Indian courts. Chadha is well-known for his knowledge of corporate and commercial law.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Chadha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), founded by social activist Arvind Kejriwal, in 2012. The party was founded with the goal of combating corruption and increasing transparency in the Indian political system. Chadha soon rose to prominence in the party and was named National Treasurer of the AAP in 2013. He was crucial in managing the party's finances and in the AAP's successful campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Chadha ran in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from the South Delhi constituency, however, he was defeated as per One India. He remained active in the party, though, and was selected as the Deputy Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, which is in charge of controlling the city's water supply.

Involvement in social and developmental causes

Chadha is interested in a variety of social projects in addition to his political career. He is a member of the Anti-Corruption Movement India, an organization dedicated to increasing transparency in the Indian political system. He has also been an outspoken supporter of women's and LGBTQ rights.

Chadha is well-known for his strong ideas and outspoken personality. According to One India, he is widely regarded as a vehement opponent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies. He has been outspoken in his support for topics like net neutrality, environmental protection, and social justice.

Chadha was appointed Chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee in 2021, which oversees the city's enforcement of environmental rules. He has been striving to reduce municipal air pollution and promote sustainable development techniques.

