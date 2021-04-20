Rahul Gandhi tests Covid 19 positive after experiencing mild symptoms, urges to follow safety protocols.

After Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid 19 on Tuesday.

Days after Manmohan Singh tested positive for Covid-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing 'mild symptoms'. He urged people to follow safety protocols and to stay safe.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the 50-year-old Congress leader tweeted.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

On Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi with a high fever. Later, the 88-year-old politician was tested positive for Covid. As per NDTV, he had received two doses of Covaxin and was, according to sources, hospitalised as "a matter of precaution".

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted speedy recovery wishes to Manmohan Singh. "Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

