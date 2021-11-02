Rahul Gandhi's message to Virat Kohli over online threats to daughter: Forgive them, protect the team

Rahul Gandhi's message to Virat Kohli over online threats to daughter: Forgive them, protect the team
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma dominated headlines on Tuesday as online threats surfaced against their nine-month-old daughter Vamika. The shameful episode has left netizens and viewers disgusted. The matter gathered steam when Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter handle and expressed disappointment over the incident. 

The threats began trickling in after India's loss against Pakistan match and the team's poor performance in the T20 World Cup. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.” 

 

Reacting to this incident, Congress' Rahul Gandhi penned a short and impactful note for India's cricket captain Virat Kohli. Expressing solidarity with the cricketer and father, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team." 

Earlier, Virat Kohli also issued a strong statement against hateful comments that had attacked his teammate, Mohammed Shami, over his religion after the loss.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," Virat Kohli had told reporters during a pre-match press conference on the eve of the match against New Zealand. 

