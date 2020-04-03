Raipur couple names twins as COVID and Corona; Say 'It reminds them of the difficulties they have overcome'

Preeti Verma, 27, further added that since there was a countrywide lockdown there was no public transport or any other vehicle that was available to take her to the hospital.

A couple in Raipur who was blessed with twins in the early hours of March 27 have named their newborns as COVID and Corona. The boy is called COVID and the girl is named Corona. The mother who reportedly delivered the baby within 45 mins of arrival at the government hospital said that she started experiencing acute pain and realized that she is in labour. Preeti Verma, 27, further added that since there was a countrywide lockdown there was no public transport or any other vehicle that was available to take her to the hospital. Preeti recalls how her husband, arranged for an ambulance which was allowed to operate under the 102 Mahtari Express service.

The mother of twins further mentions that while they were on their way, the police stopped their ambulance at multiple spots. But, once the police realized Preeti Verma was on her way to the hospital due to her delivery, they let the vehicle go ahead. According to media reports, Preeti Verma who has a two-year-old daughter mentions that her relatives wanted to come to visit her but due to the lockdown it was impossible. Preeti who reportedly said that the couple may change the names of the twins, mentions the hospital staff being very helpful in the time of an emergency.

As per the news reports, the couple said that the names COVID and Corona reminds them of all the difficulties they have faced in getting the twins delivered. They also add that these names will remind them how they were able to overcome all odds amid the national lockdown that was imposed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

