Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests COVID-19 positive for the second time, has mild symptoms

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to his Twitter handle to inform that he has been tested positive for the COVID-19. "This evening, I got my Covid test done, which has come positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Gehlot also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested for COVID-19 as well. "All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their COVID19 test done," he wrote.

To note, this is the second time that the senior Congress leader has been diagnosed with the virus. Back in April 2021, during the second wave, Gehlot contracted the virus.

Further, in a series of tweets, he requested people to follow all health protocols in order to prevent themselves from getting infected. "According to the doctors, one of the reasons for the problem related to the artery blockage I had in August 2021 is also the post-Covid problems. Therefore, taking Omicron too seriously, follow the Covid protocol and get both doses of the vaccine," Gehlot added.

Rajasthan CM also warned about the spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus and said, "There is a belief among the general public that the Omicron variant of COVID is not fatal, so people are being careless. Experts are of the opinion that post-Covid problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as the earlier variants.” He said post-COVID problems can include asthma, frequent headaches, lung diseases, kidney problems and even heart disease.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 56% higher than yesterday.

Also Read: Mumbai's COVID-19 numbers record new high as cases cross 20K in last 24 hours, total tally stands at 79,260

