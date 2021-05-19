Rajasthan police make the youths perform ‘Nagin dance’ upon flouting lockdown rules amidst COVID 19; WATCH

In a viral video, the youths of Rajasthan were punished by the police offers as they were caught breaking lockdown rules and were roaming around.

Lockdown rules are getting stricter in the entire country amidst the rising case in COVID 19. The second wave of COVID has imposed strictness by the police all over and people who break the lockdown rules are getting punished through fines or something funnier. People are constantly advised to stay at home especially during curfew hours and not every citizen is following the laws. The second does not seem to be fading away anytime soon and lockdowns are not getting lifted from all major states and cities. Several funny videos have been going viral amidst COVID 19 where people are receiving punishments for flouting rules.

A video has gone viral from Rajasthan shot in the night. Rajasthan police are trying to implement COVID laws to the best of their abilities and impose a lockdown. The youths were roaming around on the road carefree completely flouting lockdown laws and police decided to give them a taste of the funny medicine that will never forget. The youths are made to perform Nagin Dance on the road without any hesitation as a punishment and a few minutes of enjoyment for cops and people passing by. Not feeling up to the mark, the youths are restrictively performing their version of the dance and the results are hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

#Watch: Two youths are seen doing a 'Nagin' dance on the road by the police in #Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the #lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video. pic.twitter.com/GnZGGFAyKw — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 16, 2021

As the prolific dance duo is performing their snake-charming moves, some police officers are freezing the moment forever on their cameras while others are seemingly enjoying the act and asking them to continue dancing.

Also Read| Endocrinologist Ashu Rastogi explains the importance of Vitamin D to fight off COVID 19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×