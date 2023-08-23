Raju Punjabi death reason explored: Taking a closer look at factors behind Haryanvi singer's unfortunate demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death

Raju Punjabi death reason

The death of Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi has shocked his followers and the entertainment industry. The 40-year-old died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Hisar. He was reportedly diagnosed with Black Jaundice and was apparently receiving treatment for it. His condition was deteriorating to the point where he required ventilator support.

Reactions on social media

Following the devastating news of Raju Punjabi's death, various people, particularly politicians, and celebrities, paid online respect to the celebrity. KD Desi Rock, a singer, posted a photo of Raju from his hospital bed and stated, "Raju wapas aaja (Raju come back)."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid respect on Twitter to Raju Punjabi stating that his death is an "irreparable loss" to Haryana's music industry. "I was saddened to learn of the death of renowned Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji." His death is a devastating blow to the Haryana music industry. May God receive the soul of the deceased at his holy feet and grant his family members the strength to bear this enormous grief. "Om, Shanti!" Mr. Khattar's statement was written in Hindi.

Raju Punjabi’s remarkable career in the music industry

Raju Punjabi is a well-known Haryanvi singer and musician who has made significant contributions to the regional music scene. Born as Raju Verma, he hails from Haryana, India. Punjabi music often revolves around themes of rural life, love, and culture, which resonate with audiences.

Advertisement

He rose to prominence with his dynamic and foot-tapping compositions, amassing a sizable fan base among Haryanvi music fans and youth. His songs such as "Lehanga," "Desi Desi," and "Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke" have received tremendous acclaim and millions of views across all platforms. Raju Punjabi's music transcends linguistic borders and has helped to popularize Haryanvi music. His distinct style, captivating beats, and approachable lyrics have all contributed to his success in the regional music market.