Rakhi Sawant says ‘after a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother’; Might get her eggs frozen

In an interview, Rakhi Sawant discussed freezing her eggs and her desire to become a mother. Read further to know what she said.

Rakhi Sawant recently made her presence felt in Bigg Boss 14 and garnered an immense fan following. The actress is known to be vocal about her thoughts on shows. Rakhi also shares quirky videos and pictures on social media for her fans and followers. Her entertaining personality has amassed several fans over a period of years. In a recent interview with Spotboy E, Rakhi spoke about wanting to become a mother and revealed that the actress might get her eggs frozen in order to plan a child. She also mentioned that upon having her eggs frozen, the actress can also continue working.

Rakhi Sawant spoke about wanting to become a mother and said, “Women face a lot of issues with their periods and fibroids, aur phir conceive karne mein badi takleef hoti hai. After a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother. And if one wants to work long term in Bollywood, you can decide to have kids in the future and freeze your eggs to make that possible. So it’s better if one freezes their eggs.” She added, “Yes, I want to become a mother. Ab time ho gaya hai. Since I have my eggs frozen, I can also work. Agar mere husband aate hain to accha hai warna in future, koi to decision mujhe lena hi padega.”

On June 18, 2021, Rakhi released her latest music video ‘Dream Mein Entry’. Jyotica Tangri sings the song, which also includes a rap by Prikshit Gupta aka Parry G. Since its release, the song has received over 251K views on YouTube and many fans have commented positive words about Rakhi’s performance in the video.

Also Read| Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her hubby for THIS reason; Don't miss it

Credits :SpotboyE

Share your comment ×