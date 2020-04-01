Ram Navami 2020: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat and why we celebrate this Hindu festival

Ram Navami 2020: Here's the information of tithi, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan tithi and significance among others about the Hindu festival.

Ram Navami which is one of the most awaited Hindus festivals of the year will be celebrated across the world tomorrow i.e April 2. For the unversed, the festival is celebrated to mark and commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who was the 7th avatar of Lord Vishnu. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is observed as Ram Navami . The festival is celebrated with great grandeur and fervour, however, this year we won't be able to cherish the festivities the way we do every year.

People are homebound as there is a complete lockdown in India. No public gatherings and celebrations will be held this year. However, every year Ram Leelas and special pujas at temples are conducted. Bhajan, Kirtans and special programs are also held. People from varied parts of India and the world come to Ayodhya (the birthplace of Lord Rama) to witness grand celebrations. If you want to know more about the festival, right from tithi, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan tithi, significance and how to celebrate then read on.

Ram Navami 2020 Date and Tithi

As mentioned the festival of Ram Navami is observed on the last day of Chaitra Navratri and this year the festival falls on April 2, Thursday. As per Hindu Calendar, the spring festival falls on the 9th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. And usually, it falls around March or April, as per the Gregorian calendar. As per Drinkpanchang, Ram Navami 2020 tithi will begin at 3:40 am on April 2 and end the next day at 2:43 am. The Rama Navami Madhyahna tithi will start at 12:38 pm on April 2.

During the last two days, i.e., Ashtami or Mahanavami nine young girls are worshipped. They are regarded as the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. They are served halwa, puri, and worshipped by touching their feet. They are also given gifts. The auspicious time for Kanya Pujan starts from 9 am and ends at 10.50 am on April 1 and 2.

Ram Navami: Significance and why we celebrate

As per the folklore, the kingdom of Ayodhya was tensed as there was no heir apparent to the throne. During the month of Chaitra in Tetra Yug, King Dashratha and his queen Kaushalya were blessed with a son and they named him Rama. Lord Rama was born on was 9th day of Chaitra and that's why the name of the festival is Ram Navami. As per legends, Lord Vishnu took birth as Rama to free the world of all the demons and their powers and he also did eventually.

