Ramdev donates Rs 25 crore towards PM CARES fund to support India’s war against coronavirus

As India is struggling against the coronavirus pandemic, Yoga guru Ramdev announces a contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM’s CARES fund.

India’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic is getting intense with every passing day as the toll of positive cases have crossed 1200 now. While the central government has already announced a 21 day lockdown to curb the spread the highly transmissible virus, the big shots of the country have also been doing their bit in raising awareness about the precautions required during the crisis situation. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced CARES funds which invited donations from people across the country to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19.

While several renowned names from all walks of life have contributed to the fund, joining them Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved also announced a contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM’s CARES fund today. This isn’t all. Ramdev also appealed people not to panic in this crisis situation and request them to take all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19. To recall, the Yoga guru had earlier also donated a Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine to Government Medical College (GMC) in Nainital to assist in the COVID 19 tests.

Patanjali to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s initiative #PMCARES Fund: Yoga Guru Ramdev. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RWN6bFsZMh — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Apart from Ramdev, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata have also pledged to contribute their bit for combating the coronavirus pandemic. While Ambani has donated Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ambani has contributed to Rs 150 crore to fight the crisis situation. In fact, several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil Sharma, etc have also made their contribution to PM’s relief fund along with several commoners who too are doing their bit in supporting India overcoming this deadly health scare.

Credits :ANI

