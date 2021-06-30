Ranveer Singh’s new funky look has started meme war on Twitter, check out the best ones

Ranveer Singh shared latest pictures styling new outfits by Gucci in the honour of Alessandro Michele. Read to know more.

Once again, Ranveer Singh has become a source for meme creators. In the past, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor had dressed in a way that many people found funny, and jokes were made about it. Recently, Ranveer unveiled another fashionista look that caught everyone’s attention. The actor took fashion in India a 'level above' by sporting an all-Gucci attire. In the latest pictures, Ranveer is sporting a blue tracksuit, Gucci socks, Gucci shoes, and jewellery. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor paid homage to the creative director of the brand, Alessandro Michele by wearing a wig and oversized shades.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared the pictures with the caption, “Alessandro, my beloved @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961”. The series of pictures grasped the attention of many celebs, Neena Gupta commented, “Uff u r smthing else love love”. Comparing Ranveer to Hollywood actor Jared Leto Arjun Kapoor said, “Veer Leto”. Alia Bhatt exclaimed, “Oh! Oh! Oh!!!” with fire emojis. In the world of fashion, it is a high-class outfit, however, this attire, in particular, has become a meme material and memes have already started to come in.

Take a look at the memes-

*Me reserving seat for my Frnds in General compartment*#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Q5jeNxy7JL — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) June 30, 2021

Deepika looking for her handbag & necklace Le #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/0ipUhp6mqM — Shruti (@shruityfruity) June 30, 2021

Copy my homework but change it a little bit#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/alBKFOU8uk — Shruti (@shruityfruity) June 30, 2021

When your girl went to change and you are waiting outside trial room holding her stuff. #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Kdoscx7tmp — Philanthropist (@pujak_dedhia) June 30, 2021

First day in office after lockdown pic.twitter.com/5z3vpommUz — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 30, 2021

The meme creators made sure not to leave this opportunity and take full advantage of it. Some users have even compared this look to Ranveer’s character Alauddin Khilji.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be continuing his role of ‘Simmba’ in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’. The actor will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in ‘83’. Apart from these, Ranveer will be seen next in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’.

