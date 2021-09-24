Ratan Tata applauds an employee’s act of kindness of sharing his umbrella with a stray dog

Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata today shared a post on his official Instagram handle and it has been trending since then. It is well-known fact that he loves stray animals, particularly dogs. So, on his handle has shared a heartwarming picture of a Taj Hotels employee giving shelter to a stray dog. In a photo, amid the Mumbai rains, a staff member is seen standing outside a coffee shop at the Taj Mahal Palace holding an umbrella. The dog also comfortably sits by his feet and saves himself from rain.

Sharing the photo, Ratan Tata writes, “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals.” One of the users wrote, “Awwwww this is such a cute photo.” Another writes, “man with golden heart.” Many have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

To note, Rata Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till 2012. He is the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

See here:

Recently, a similar photo of Kolkata traffic police had gone viral. He was also seen giving shelter to stray dogs amid heavy rainfall. He was seen doing his duty on the road holding umbrella while stray dogs comfortably were sitting around him. Netizens appreciated him for his kindness.

Also Read: Kolkata Traffic Policeman wins over netizens as PHOTO of him shielding dogs during heavy rain goes viral