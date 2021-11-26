Ratan Tata recalls 26/11 attacks in a heartwarming post; Says ‘it should become the source of our strength’

26/11 is a day that evokes so many feelings in the minds of Mumbaikars. The scar that this day has created in the lives of many is still fresh and today even after 13 years the ones who had faced the traumatic day cannot get over the incidents. Today, on November 26, 2021, business tycoon Ratan Tata took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming post on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. They also paid their homages to those who lost their lives in the deadly strikes.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ratan Tata shared a picture of the beautiful Taj Palace hotel in Colaba, Mumbai and wrote, “The hurt we endured 13 years ago today, can never be undone. We should however continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost.” The moment he shared this post, netizens took to the comments section to praise the business tycoon and shower love in the comments section. From calling him an ‘inspiration’ to the ‘greatest man in the century’, netizens went all out to write about the incident.

Even Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures from that night. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “We take our daily lives and routines for granted. May we never forget that a virus can turn all that upside down: The virus of hatred & terrorism. Remember our true heroes.”

