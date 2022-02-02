Ratan Tata sends special voice message to welcome Air India passengers as Tata group takes over the airline

In what came as a big announcement in the aviation industry, Tata Group has taken over Air India after over six decades. To note, the Tata Group had won the Air India bid in October last year following which that nation celebrated the homecoming of one of the most popular airlines of the country. While the official take over on last Thursday, the Tata Group head honcho Ratan Tata is making the headlines for his heartwarming gesture towards the passengers of Air India.

Interestingly Ratan Tata had released a special voice message to welcome the Air India passengers on board. The message was shared by Air India’s social media handle Twitter handle along with a video of an Air India plane taking off on the runway. The video came with a message from Ratan Tata wherein he said, “The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service”. The post was captioned as, “A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers on board Air India flights.”

Take a look at Air India’s tweet featuring Ratan Tata’s message:

Earlier, Ratan Tata had penned a heartwarming note after winning the Air India bid and wrote, “The Tata group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry. On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today. We also need to recognise and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector. Welcome back, Air India!”

